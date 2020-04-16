Bandra controversy: Shiv Sena’s Saamna hints at conspiracy by BJP

Hinting at BJP , the Saamna said that the state government headed by Sena chief Uddhav Thackrey will nail attempts to see coronavirus as an opportunity to create disturbance in the state.

Bandra controversy: The Shiv Sena has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what happened two days ago at Bandra railway station where over 2000 people gathered during lockdown. In an editorial, Shiv Sena’s Saamna said that it would ‘unmask’ the ‘big conspiracy’ behind the crisis at Bandra. Hinting at BJP, the Saamna said that the state government headed by Sena chief Uddhav Thackrey will nail attempts to see coronavirus as an opportunity to create disturbance in the state. The editorial said that Sena was sad that the opposition stooped to a new low. Saamna further wrote that outstation trains depart from various stations but a crowd gathered at one station — Bandra.

On Tuesday, the day lockdown was extended, thousands of people gathered at Bandra railway stations and demanded transport services to return to their native villages. However, police acted swiftly and dispersed the crowd. Sena blamed the Centre for continuing reservation booking even when the country was under lockdown.

It said that the Railways Ministry was also responsible for what happened in Bandra as it continued reservation bookings while there was no clarity on when lockdown would end. Sena said that it was a crime to take 40 lakh reservations and create confusion among people. It accused the BJP of leaving no chance to disturbed the coalition government of Sena-NCP-Congress.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country with over 3000 positive cases of coronavirus. The most affected city is Mumbai where over 2000 cases have been recorded. Overall, the state has seen nearly 300 recoveries and 187 deaths due to COVID-19. The BJP has been attacking the state government for not handling the pandemic effectively. The Sena, however, sees it a conspiracy by the opposition to upset an unusual alliance in Maharashtra. So far, India has reported nearly 13,000 cases over 3000 cases coming from Maharashtra alone.