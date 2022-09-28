Ban RSS for spreading ‘Hindu communalism’ in India: Kerala Congress leader’s reaction on PFI ban

A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Kerala Congress chief whip and MP Kodikunnil Suresh asked why a similar ban has not been put in place for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The Congress MP from Kerala claimed that “there is no difference” between RSS and PFI and called for an outright ban on RSS alleging that the organisation has been “spreading Hindu communalism throughout the country.”

Kerala | We demand for RSS also to get banned. #PFIban is not a remedy, RSS is also spreading Hindu communalism throughout the country. Both RSS & PFI are equal, so govt should ban both. Why only PFI?: Kodikunnil Suresh, Congress MP & Lok Sabha Chief Whip, in Malappuram pic.twitter.com/nzCVTImWw4 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

“We demand that RSS also get banned. Only banning PFI will not do. RSS is also spreading Hindu communalism throughout the country. Both RSS & PFI are equal, so government should ban both. Why only PFI?” Suresh said in Kerala’s Malappuram, news agency ANI reported.

Suresh further added that communalism emanating from both majority and minority groups are equally damaging, calling for a similar ban on RSS. Earlier, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh called RSS and VHP as “ek hi thali ke chatte batte” (both RSS and PFI are of the same nature).



Taking a dig at RSS, Karnataka unit of SDPI, PFI’s political arm, called RSS a “terrorist organisation” and asked why there were no similar raids on the organisation where the cadres are given arms training.

Amid the massive raids being conducted by both National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), the PFI, along with eight of its associates, were banned for five years and declared an ‘unlawful association over its alleged links to banned terrorist groups such as the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

The eight affiliates of the PFI that have also been banned under the UAPA include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.



At least 350 PFI members have been arrested following raids by the National Investigation Agency and state police units across seven states over the past week.