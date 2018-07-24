Ban plastic, close industries to save Taj Mahal: Adityanath government outlines plan before Supreme Court

In the document, UP government suggested that the entire precinct be declared a no-plastic zone and all polluting industries in the region closed to preserve the Taj Mahal.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday submitted to Supreme Court a document mentioning its plan to preserve the iconic Taj Mahal. In the document, UP government suggested that the entire precinct be declared a no-plastic zone and all polluting industries in the region closed to preserve the Taj Mahal. The state government mentioned the matter before a bench of Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta.

On July 11, the apex court had expressed its anger towards the state government for its apathy towards the 17th-century Mughal era monument, considered one of the wonders of the world. Appearing for the government, advocate Aishwarya Bhati told the bench that they be allowed to file the document. The court allowed the counsel to file the draft. |

The government told the apex court that the entire Taj Mahal premise should be declared a no-plastic zone, adding that use of bottled water inside should also be prohibited. The government further said that all polluting industries in region should be closed, while more tourism hubs should be created.

The government further called for a traffic management plan to promote pedestrian movement in the Taj heritage precinct. The draft vision document also said roads along Yamuna riverfront should be planned to limit the traffic and encourage pedestrian movement.

It further told the apex court that there should be no construction on the Yamuna floodplain and the riverbank should only have natural plantations.