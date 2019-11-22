Ban on RO systems to continue in Delhi, Supreme Court declines to stay NGT order

Supreme Court order NGT ban on use of RO systems to continue in Delhi.

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to interfere with the National Green Tribunal order which prohibited use of RO filters in Delhi areas with Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) less than 500 per litre. A bench of justices RF Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat asked Reverse Osmosis (RO) manufactures to approach the Centre and directed the government to consider their representation before passing a notification.

The top court’s passed the ruling while hearing a petition filed by Water Quality India Association, representing the RO manufacturers.

The association had moved the court against the NGT’s order wherein it had had directed the government to regulate the use of purifiers and sensitise public about the ill effects of demineralised water.

The SC bench said that the association can approach the concerned ministry within ten days and raise the issue with relevant materials.

During the course of hearing today, the association’s counsel referred to a recent Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) report on standards of water in various cities across the country and said that it points out presence of heavy metals in Delhi’s groundwater.