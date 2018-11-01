Ban on firecrackers in Delhi: Ahead of Diwali, Police begins crackdown on illegal firecracker selling, to enforce SC guidelines

Ban on firecrackers in Delhi: The Police said it has taken a slew of measures. It will decide a common place where people can burn firecrackers.

Ban on firecrackers in Delhi: In a major crackdown on selling of illegal firecrackers in the national capital ahead of Diwali, Delhi Police has arrested a few persons and seized 20 kg of polluting crackers. The Delhi Police has also warned that if anyone found selling illegal crackers, they will be booked. The police, however, said that retailers can sell Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation(PESO) certified crackers.

The Police said it has taken a slew of measures. It will decide a common place where people can burn firecrackers. “Following directions by the SC on firecrackers during Diwali, we held meetings with licensed firecracker traders and retailers. We’ve also met with citizen bodies,” Nupur Prasad, DCP North, was quoted as saying by ANI.

This comes days after the Supreme Court had ruled that people can only burn firecrackers between 8 pm to 10 pm.

The apex court Wednesday clarified that only “green crackers” will be sold in the Delhi-NCR region during this Diwali and other festivals. It, however, allowed the firecrackers which have already been produced to be sold in other parts of the country this Diwali and other festivals and occasions. A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said on the occasion of Gurpurab, which is in November, fireworks shall be allowed for one hour in the morning between 4 am to 5 am and one hour in the evening between 9 pm to 10 pm.