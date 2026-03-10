The Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) on Tuesday approved a budget of over ₹121.07 crore for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra while also passing a key resolution to ban the entry of non‑Sanatanists (non‑Hindus) inside 45 temples under its jurisdiction, according to an Amar Ujala report.

The decision was taken during a meeting held BKTC president Hemant Dwivedi.

As part of the budget plan, ₹57.47 crore has been sanctioned for Shri Badrinath Dham and ₹63.60 crore for Shri Kedarnath Dham. The total estimated expenditure projected in the budget is about ₹99.45 crore against the expected revenue.

Char Dham Yatra to begin in April

BKTC president Hemant Dwivedi said that the Char Dham Yatra will begin in April. He added that the committee has prepared the budget, keeping the upcoming pilgrimage season’s needs in mind.

While highlighting the ongoing reconstruction efforts at the temples, Dwivedi said that the Kedarnath rehabilitation work has been completed and reconstruction at Badrinath is underway, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the guidance of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Amar Ujala report said.

Besides the ban on entry of non‑Sanatanis, the committee approved several measures to strengthen facilities and services for pilgrims. These include opening a Temple Committee camp office in Rishikesh’s transit camp, enhancing pre‑pilgrimage arrangements, and introducing mobile phone restrictions within set distances in temple areas. The committee also agreed to amend certain provisions of the BKTC Act, revise rules related to appointments and traditions, and focus on improving crowd management, electricity and water supply, sanitation, and accommodation arrangements in the pilgrim rest houses, Amar Ujala reported.

Other proposals approved involved regularising staff promotions, addressing pay disparities among temporary workers, procuring religious supplies, renovating temple spaces, and improving online temple services and website systems. Overall, the committee’s decisions aim to ensure a seamless experience for devotees during the peak Char Dham season.

‘Entry ban on non‑Sanatanis diversionary tactics of the BJP government’

In January, BKDC, while announcing the decision to ban the entry of non-Hindus, had said that “preserving the religious and cultural traditions of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand was of paramount importance.” The move, it said, was being implemented to “ensure the sanctity of these shrines and proper observance of age-old traditions, concrete steps will now be taken by the temple committee”.

The opposition Congress had terming it as “diversionary tactics of the BJP government”.

“There is no need for any such formal prohibition as non-Hindus don’t enter these temples. They (BJP) just want to divert the public attention from pressing issues of the state”, said Congress state vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana, according to Hindustan Times.