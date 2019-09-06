‘BanNetflixInIndia’ trends on Twitter after Shiv Sena member’s complaint over platform’s ‘deep-rooted Hinduphobia’

A Shiv Sena member has accused Netflix of showing India in poor light. (Photo for representation)

Shiv Sena case against Netflix: Accusing online streaming service giant Netflix of portraying a defamatory picture of Hindus and India through its shows, a Shiv Sena member has filed a complaint in Mumbai leading to growing clamour on social media platforms for a ban on its service in India. Shiv Sena IT Cell member Ramesh Solanki has filed a complaint at Mumbai’s LT Marg police station. Solanki, in his complaint, stated that the online platform suffers from ‘deep-rooted Hinduphobia’ which is depicted in shows like Sacred Games, Laila and Ghoul.

“Almost every series on Netflix India is with the intention to defame the country on a global level. It is with deep-rooted Hinduphobia that the platform is portraying the nation in a bad light,” Solanki said in his complaint filed with the police.

He also urged the concerned authorities to take stringent action against makers of the said web series streamed on Netflix.

“I urge the authorities to look into all of the above-mentioned content and take the necessary steps from summoning their team to cancelling their licenses as deemed fit. One cannot allow an incorrect generalisation based on bogus rhetoric trying to defame a religious minority i.e. Hindu in countries other than India,” Solanki said.

The Shiv Sena party member has also forwarded the copy of his complaint to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Police Commissioner of Mumbai Sanjay Barve.

Neither Netflix nor Shiv Sena has responded to the matter so far.

The complaint has led to call on social media on ban Netflix in India. #BanNetflixInIndia was among the top trending hashtags on Twitter on Friday with netizens even slamming Anurag Kashyap and the makers of the Sacred Games.

Anurag Kashyap and the makers of the Sacred Games have been part of the controversy for pushing Hindu-phobic content in their show. All these peoples targeting #Hindu only..why????#BanNetflixInIndia pic.twitter.com/zrIMKvDprC — Jagruti Patil (@Jagruti63213796) September 6, 2019



“Anurag Kashyap and the makers of the Sacred Games have been part of the controversy for pushing Hindu-phobic content in their show. All these peoples targeting #Hindu only..why?” said Twitter user.

I don’t support #BanNetflixInIndia. But from Leila to Sacred Games, #Netflix is commissioning content in India disrespectful and hurtful for Hindus.

Tolerance can’t be consent to be targeted. Instead of baying for ban, just unsubscribe Netflix. Watch Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Zee5 — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) September 6, 2019

“I don’t support #BanNetflixInIndia. But from Leila to Sacred Games, #Netflix is commissioning content in India disrespectful and hurtful for Hindus. Tolerance can’t be consent to be targeted. Instead of baying for ban, just unsubscribe Netflix. Watch Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Zee5,” added another.