Ballia journalist murder: Six arrested, one police personnel suspended in connection with killing

Journalists and locals protesting against the murder of journalist Ratan Singh in Ballia.

Ballia Journalist murder: Journalists and locals on Tuesday sat on protest against the murder of journalist Ratan Singh, who was shot dead allegedly at the residence of the village head. The incident happened on Monday. While police said that there were some personal disputes, the father of the victim has rejected the claim and said there was no dispute at all.

“A false report has been given to higher-ups in Balia police by Sasmoli police in-charge. My son was called on a false pretext. The spot where murder took place is barely 20 steps away from police station,” Vinod Singh, Journalist Ratan Singh’s father, said while speaking to reporters. He made this clarification after Ballia SP Devendra Nath said that the journalist was shot dead at the residence of the village head and it was being said that they had some old dispute.

Ballia: Journalists & locals protest against the death of journalist Ratan Singh, who was shot dead allegedly at the residence of the village head. Case has been registered against 10 accused. One police personnel has also been suspended in connection with the case. https://t.co/qWoRyxL7Qu pic.twitter.com/lYNbVhhdtB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 25, 2020

Ballia Additional SP today said that a case has been registered against 10 accused out of whom 6 people have been arrested so far. “One police personnel has been suspended in connection with the case,” he told ANI.

Hours after the incident, UP Minister Anand Swarup Shukla visited the district hospital and said that he would request the chief minister to increase compensation and provide a job to his wife.

Former UP chief minister and BSP chief Mayawati targeted the ruling government saying that the crime rate was increasing every day in the state. “Now, the situation has arrived when the fourth pillar of democracy, our media personnel, are being targeted. It shows that the law and order situation in the state is miserable,” she said.

Meanwhile, the police have detained UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu who was going to Ballia to meet family members of journalist Ratan Singh.