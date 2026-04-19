Author, journalist, BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, Balbir Punj, passed away on Saturday at the age of 76. Punj was a former journalist with The Indian Express Group, he was also a social commentator and the author of ‘Tryst with Ayodhya: Decolonisation of India’ and ‘Narrative ka Mayajaal’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Balbir Punj, remembering him as a respected thinker, writer and public intellectual who made significant contributions to journalism and public life.

“Shri Balbir Punj Ji was a prolific writer, thinker and public intellectual. He made a rich contribution to the world of media. His writings were widely read, reflecting his strong passion towards national regeneration. His Parliamentary interventions were rich in facts and theory. Shri Balbir Punj Ji worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP, especially among students, professionals, scholars and intellectuals. He was in-charge of various states, including Gujarat. Fondly remember our interactions from those times. Pained by his passing. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” PM Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Balbir Punj’s role in BJP and Parliament

Punj was widely seen as an important figure in the BJP’s intellectual and policy circles. He also served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, where he took part in discussions on social, economic and political issues. Before entering politics, Punj built a strong career in journalism. He began working in 1971 with a daily newspaper called The Motherland.

Early career and rise in journalism

He joined The Financial Express in 1974 and worked there for more than two decades until 1996. He was known for his sharp analysis and commentary. Later, he served as Executive Editor of The Observer of Business and Politics from May 1996 to March 2000.

Punj was also active in journalist organisations. He served as President of the Delhi Journalists Association for two consecutive terms between 1989 and 1991, and as General Secretary of the National Union of Journalists from 1993 to 1995. He also contributed to media education and headed a Southeast Asian media training organisation, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, for two years until March 2000, the report mentioned.