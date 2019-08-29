Balakot strike showed the world that no country can violate our border: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah. (Pic: BJP)

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that India’s cross border strikes after Uri and Pulwama have shown the world that no country can violate its border. Speaking at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Petroleum University in Gandhinagar, the Home Minister said, “After Uri, we carried out airstrike and showed the world we support peace but won’t tolerate a threat to our security. We carried out airstrikes after Pulwama and made it clear that no one can violate our borders.”

During his speech, he touched upon various issues such as the country’s economy and some bold decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah said that just five years ago the economy was in complete disarray but now India has become the fastest-growing economy in the world. “Today our growth rate is above 7 per cent and we have succeeded in taking inflation below 3 per cent which used to be around 9 per cent,” he said.

The Home Minister said that Prime Minister Modi does not take decisions that people like rather he takes decisions that are good for the people. “The Prime Minister has the courage and the passion to pay its political costs too,” Shah said while addressing the 7th convocation of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Petroleum University in Gandhinagar.

He further said that the Prime Minister has set a vision that India should no longer set a low target. “The Prime Minister has set the goal of taking India in the world’s top 3 economies by 2022. For this, the country is moving ahead by doing micro-planning,” the Home Minister added. Until a few weeks ago, India was the sixth-largest economy in the global GDP ranking. However, earlier this month, India slipped one notch to become seventh-largest economy with the United Kingdom and France ahead of it.