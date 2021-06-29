Balaji Srivastav gets additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner; SN Shrivastava retires tomorrow

Balaji Srivastav was posted in Pondicherry before being appointed as vigilance commissioner in Delhi Police.

As Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava is all set to retire tomorrow, the Union Home Ministry has given additional charge of the post to Balaji Srivastav, who has been working as Special Commissioner – Vigilance in Delhi Police. “Consequent upon the superannuation of Sh. SN Shrivastava, IPS (AGMUT:1985), Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Sh. Balaji Srivastav, IPS (AGMUT:1988), will hold the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi, in addition to his regular charge until the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Notably, Balaji has been a front runner to the post and may be given full charge if the competent authority clears his name, just like his predecessor. “Consequent upon attaining the age of superannuation, Sachchida Nand Shrivastava, IPS (AGMUT: 1985) presently posted as Commissioner of Police, Delhi shall stand retired from government service with effect from June 30,” said an order signed by Deputy Secretary (Home) Pawan Kumar.

Balaji Srivastav was posted in Pondicherry before being appointed as vigilance commissioner in Delhi Police.

SN Shrivastava was first given additional charge of Commissioner, Delhi Police in February last year and was appointed full-fledged commissioner only a month ago. Earlier, he was posted as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) of the Delhi Police following his stint with the CRPF.

Apart from Balaji, those in the race for the Delhi Police Commissioner’s post are 1987 batch IPS officers SM Sahai, Satyendra K Garg and Dilbagh Singh.

Sahai and Singh belong to erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre which was later merged to form Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

While Sahai is serving as Additional Secretary in National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), Singh has been deployed as Director-General of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Satyendra K Garg is presently serving as Director-General of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police.