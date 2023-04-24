Delhi Police initiates probe into sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief as wrestlers protest in Jantar Mantar

Amid protest by India’s top wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh, Delhi Police on Monday initiated probe into their sexual harassment allegations, and has also sought report from the probe committee that was set up by the Sports Ministry, reported ANI.

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and other wrestlers returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday demanding that the government make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the allegations against Singh.

Questioning the delay in submitting the report, World championship medallist Vinesh Phogat asked, “How long is it going to take for the (government) committee to submit its report? It has already been three months and we are still waiting to hear from them. Will the report come out after the girls, who have filed complaints, die?”

She added, “We are tired of asking the government to release the findings… We have nothing to do with the (WFI) election process. We are more concerned about our careers. The (Paris) Olympics are upon us and we want to begin preparations in right earnest.”

Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik asserted that the protest from Jantar Mantar “will not stop”.

“We are here since last night, there is no support from anyone. But there is hope, we are sitting to fight for justice,” she said.

Delhi Police said that it has received seven complaints from the wrestlers and was conducting an inquiry. The Delhi Commission For Women had issued a notice to the police for failing to register an FIR over the issue, despite having received a written complaint from the women wrestlers two days back.

They complained that several women wrestlers, including one minor, had alleged that Singh sexually harassed them during his tenure at the WFI.

In January, wrestlers including Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya, had raised the issue but ended their three-day long sit-in after marathon talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who had announced a five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer M C Mary Kom, to look into the allegations.

In a tweet, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “The wrestlers who are agitating have won medals for the country in Olympics and CWG. They have hoisted the tricolour abroad. Today, when they are protesting, even their food and water is being stopped. Are their demands wrong?