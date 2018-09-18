Baijayant Panda’s chopper seized for flying over Chilika Lake: Police

The attack on Panda came after Puri police on Monday night seized the chopper in the name of Panda family’s owned company and also sealed the hangar at the Bhubaneswar airport. (IE)

Odisha Assembly Tuesday witnessed a war of words between ruling BJD and opposition Congress and BJP members over police seizure of helicopter of former MP Baijayant Panda, who allegedly flew over Chilika Lake on September 15. The issue was raised by BJD members who demanded arrest of Panda accusing him of violating environmental norms by landing in the eco-sensitive “no-flying zone” of Chilika lake.

The attack on Panda came after Puri police on Monday night seized the chopper in the name of Panda family’s owned company and also sealed the hangar at the Bhubaneswar airport. Hitting out at Panda, who had resigned from BJD after his suspension from the party, the ruling party MLAs sat on dharna near Mahatma Gandhi statue in the assembly premises and demanded Panda’s arrest.

BJD MLA Sanjay Dasburma during zero hour said that a former law-maker should not violate the law of the land, particularly the environment norms in an eco-sensitive zone like Chilika lake. BJD MLA Samir Ranjan Dash demanded stringent action against the former law maker.

“It is an unfortunate incident,” Dash said. BJP Legislature Party leader K V Singhdeo, however, said: “We are maintaining double standard. We are opposing chopper landing in Chilika and allowing hundreds of mechanised boats to operate in the lagoon.” Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra of Congress said the incident should be probed properly and action taken if anyone is found guilty as per the law.