Bag carrying old Rs 500 notes worth Rs 35 lakh seized from Jan Shatabdi Express train in Gaya

An abandoned bag carrying old currency notes worth Rs 35 lakh and liquor bottles, in Jan Shatabdi Express train in Gaya was seized by the Railway police on Wednesday. According to ANI, inspector Sushil Kumar was quoted as saying that they were on a routine check when they found Rs 35 lakh in old Rs 500 notes and 14 alcohol bottles from 3 unclaimed bags. With that the police have started a probe into the matter.

Railway police inspector also added that on Tuesday night the checking was commenced in Ranchi-Patna Jan Shatabdi express. During the inspection, the police saw 3 unattended bags which were kept under a seat. Police was not able to trace the owner and they seized the bags. After opening the bags they found the notes in denominations of Rs 500 along with some liquor bottles. Although no arrests have been made till now. This was the second major currency haul in a day.

Along with the railway police, Income Tax Department has also been informed about the same. This is not the first such incident that has come to light. Some other incidents were also seen, when police arrested BJP leader Manish Sharma from West Bengal with Rs 33 lakh cash on Tuesday. He was arrested from Ranigunj in Burdwan district with 33 lakh rupees in new 2000-denomination notes. Another incident took place on Patna highway depot on December 1, where the two foreigners were arrested and Rs 1.2 crore of old notes were recovered from them.