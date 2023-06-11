scorecardresearch
Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman invites UP CM to visit Himalayan shrines 

Ajay also sought the CM’s cooperation in protecting the committee’s properties at Aminabad in Lucknow and Fatehpur, the BKTC said in the statement.

Written by PTI
badrinath, temple committee, chairman, UP CM, Himalayan shrine
The BKTC chairman also briefed Adityanath about the reconstruction work being carried out in Kedarnath and Badrinath during the meeting which took place on Saturday evening. (Image: FE)

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow and invited him to visit the Himalayan shrines, a statement said.

The BKTC chairman also briefed Adityanath about the reconstruction work being carried out in Kedarnath and Badrinath during the meeting which took place on Saturday evening. 

First published on: 11-06-2023 at 18:14 IST

