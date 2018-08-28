Badal cracked Rs 100-cr deal for release of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s film in 2015, Navjot Sidhu claims in state Assembly

Sidhu slammed Badal family during his speech in Punjab Assembly. (Source: PEI)

High drama unfolded in the Punjab assembly on Tuesday afternoon after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislators stormed into the Well of the House and raised slogans against the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report which put the erstwhile government and then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in the dock over police action against anti-sacrilege protesters in 2015. The report was tabled in the state Assembly on Monday.

During a discussion on the report on Tuesday, former Bharatiya Janata Party member and Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu lashed out at former state deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and compared him to British officer General Dyer who had ordered the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

In a fiery speech, Sidhu said that the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Badal family are “greedy and are being judged by the people of Punjab”. The cricketer-turned-politician added that there is nothing bigger than time and it will teach them the right lesson. “Sukhbir Singh Badal talks big but hasn’t even crossed Chandigarh,” he said.

He called out Badal by saying that he can buy as many people as he wants but “Sidhu stands in front of him with the tag – ‘Not for Sale’.” Sidhu added that the Badal family is not of farmers or humans, they are just ‘saudagars’ (merchants).

In a serious allegation, Sidhu claimed that Badal had finalised a deal of Rs 100 crore while sitting in Mumbai to facilitate the release of former Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s film. He asked an account of the money from Badal. The Punjab minister also claimed that he has proof against the Badal family.

The report submitted by the Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) commission into sacrilege incidents and subsequent police firing in 2015 in Punjab was tabled in the Assembly on Monday. Its supplementary report had stated that the then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal had ordered police action against anti-sacrilege protesters.

Protesting the report, the SAD MLAs staged a walk out on Tuesday and also alleged that they were given very less time to debate it. “We were allotted a mere 14 minutes for the debate on such an important issue. The Congress knows that it would have been exposed if we had been given more time,” SAD president and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal said.

The report was prepared by the Commission that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had constituted.

The report also claims that Parkash Sigh Badal and his son Sukhbir secured Akal Takht’s pardon for Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in September 2015 to facilitate the release of the sect head’s movie. It has also put Sukhbir, the then home minister, in the dock for “showing no involvement and seriousness” in solving sacrilege cases.