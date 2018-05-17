Bad news for Congress in Karnataka: MLA Anand Singh to resign, two others missing, say reports

Bengaluru: JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda, Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad, former CM Siddaramaiah, JD(S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy with JD(S) and Congress party supporters and MLAs stage dharna in front of Gandhi Statue near Vidhan Soudha to protest against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s invitation to BJP to form the government, in Bengaluru on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka: Even as the Congress is trying hard to keep its flock together in Karnataka, everything doesn’t appear to be happening the way it wants. Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh has said he would resign from the Congress after taking oath as the member of the Karnataka Assembly, according to a report by India Today TV. Singh also said he will not join the BJP but don’t support the Congress either during the test of strength on the floor of the House.

Two other MLAs of the Congress are also reportedly missing. The BJP needs the support of eight more MLAs to continue to rule Karnataka for the next five years. Even if it fails to get the direct support of the MLAs, the party’s position would get strong if it manages to convince some MLAs to abstain from voting during the floor test.

Earlier in the day when asked about reports of Congress MLAs Pratap Gowda Patil and Anand Singh missing, Ramalinga Reddy of the Congress was quoted as saying by ANI, “We are 117, out of that 1 or 2 are in touch with our leaders. They will come back, nothing to worry.”

Some reports say that MLA from Bellary rural – Nagenda – has also gone missing.

Congress had earlier alleged that Anand Singh was in the “clutches of Narendra Modi”.

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy had alleged that the Centre was using Enforcement Directorate against Singh to force him to not back the Congress. ”

“I have not spoken to Anand Singh. One of the Congress MLAs told me that Singh called him and expressed his problem stating that (central government) offices are being used to pressurise him,” he claimed.

The Congress has kept all its MLAs at the Eagleton resort in Bengaluru. One of the MLAs Rajsekhar Patil today left the resort on “health grounds”.