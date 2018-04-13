​​ ​
  3. ‘Backstabbed’, says Navjot Singh Sidhu after Amarinder government demands his conviction in Supreme Court

Reacting strongly after his own government recommended that he be convicted in the three-decade-old case, Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he has been 'backstabbed'.

Published: April 13, 2018
On Thursday, Punjab government sought the conviction of Sidhu in a 30-year-old case of road rage, a development which startled many.

Reacting strongly after his own government recommended that he be convicted in the three-decade-old case, Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he has been ‘backstabbed’. Sidhu made his statement to CNN News 18. On Thursday, Punjab government sought the conviction of Sidhu in a 30-year-old case of road rage, a development which startled many. The Punjab government counsel told the Supreme Court yesterday that the statement given by Sidhu denying his involvement in 1988 road rage case was false.

Sidhu, who was last year appointed as a minister in the state government, had moved the Supreme court challenging Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order that sentenced him and co-accused Rupinder Singh Sandhu to three years in jail. During the hearing on March 22, the cricketer-turned-politician was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Sidhu had submitted that he is innocent.

Punjab government lawyer, advocate Sanram Singh Saron, said in court that there is not a single evidence which suggests that the cause of death was cardiac arrest and not brain hemorrhage as concluded by the trial court. He further said that the trial court verdict was rightly set aside by the High Court. “Accused A1 (Navjot Singh Sidhu) had given fist blow to deceased Gurnam Singh leading to his death through brain hemorrhage,” he said.

In his arguments, Saron further said the trial court was wrong in its finding the man died of cardiac arrest and not brain hemorrhage. Citing the inquest report, the state government said that two prosecution witnesses – Jaswinder Singh and Avtar Singh – were with Gurnam Singh when he was taken to the hospital and even there statements were recorded.

Sidhu, who earlier found guilty of beating up the victim, said the blow was not fatal and the latter died of heart attack. Sidhu said that it was also proven by the medical report that the victim, Gurnam Singh, died due to sudden heart failure.

  1. Ved Saini
    Apr 14, 2018 at 12:51 pm
    Its shame on India's Judiciary that justice has not been done, and a person who killed a human is roaming free. This is also shame that public voted for him to enable him win elections. Justice delayed is justice denied. 30 years is a very long period a killer has enjoyed his life for 30 years after commiting a crime. So is the case of Salma khan.
    Reply
    1. Mahadev Narayanan
      Apr 14, 2018 at 9:29 am
      Appreciate Amarinder as he didn't vascillate. Stuck to the earlier stand.
      Reply
      1. Shivaji Patil
        Apr 14, 2018 at 8:38 am
        This Turn Coat politician deserves no sympathy. Why should Congress take a beating for this man?Come back on TV shows before you become an outcast there too...
        Reply
        1. Samar Tewari
          Apr 13, 2018 at 10:37 pm
          Congress considers Novjot Singh Sidhu is an outsider in the party and has no relevance whether he stays in Rahul congress party or not. Therefore, sacrificing Novjot Singh Sidhu in 30 years long court case, congress is trying to have high moral grounds for political mileage.
          Reply
          1. Krishna Murthy
            Apr 13, 2018 at 9:59 pm
            Even though I am not an admirer of Congress Party and its culture of slavery to one particular family the admiration for Punjab Chief Minister even though he belongs to the Congress Party has increased manifold because of the right decision taken in respect of Sidhu's case. Keep it up Captain Sir.
            Reply
