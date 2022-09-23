‘Backstabbed BJP for PM’s post’: Amit Shah tears into Nitish Kumar in first visit to Bihar after losing power

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region in Bihar, today said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar backstabbed the BJP to join hands with RJD and Congress in his bid to become the Prime Minister.

Shah was addressing a rally during his first visit to Bihar after Nitish Kumar broke ties with the BJP to form the government with former rival Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Alluding confidence that the BJP will form the government in Bihar with full majority in the 2025 elections, Shah, addressing ‘Jana Bhavna Mahasabha’ in Purnea, alleged that Kumar doesn’t have any ideology, so he had given up his socialist ideals and tilted in favour of caste-based politics.

“In 2014, you (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) only had 2 Lok Sabha seats, ‘naa ghar ke rahe the, naa ghaat ke’. Let the 2024 LS elections come, Bihar public will wipe out Lalu-Nitish duo. We are, with full majority, going to come to power here in the 2025 polls,” Shah claimed at his party’s rally in Bihar’s Purnea.

“We believe in the politics of service and development, instead of selfishness and power. Wanting to become prime minister, Nitish Kumar backstabbed, and is now sitting in the lap of RJD and Congress,” he added, adding that Nitish’s only “ideology” is that “my chair should remain intact”.

Shah also attacked Nitish for the changing political alliances and “warned” RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. “Can Nitish become the PM by changing political alliances? He has betrayed many since he entered politics. Lalu, beware that Nitish might sit in Congress’s lap tomorrow leaving you behind,” Shah said.

#WATCH | Can Nitish babu become the PM by changing political alliances? He has betrayed many since he entered politics. Lalu ji, beware that Nitish babu might sit in Congress's lap tomorrow leaving you behind: Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah at Purnea, Bihar pic.twitter.com/Iw2jPOYK6w — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

Saying that the danger of ‘jungle-raj’ looms over Bihar, Shah alleged that people accused in the fodder scam case are being given ministerial positions.

“I would like to ask Nitish Kumar and new minister Lalan Singh, people engaging in fodder scam became ministers in your cabinet, how will you catch them? And then he is (CM) attempting to think of banning CBI under Lalu’s pressure. Danger of ‘Jungle-raj’ looms over Bihar,” he said.

The Home minister arrived at the Bagdogra airport at 11:30 am and came to Purnea in a helicopter. In the evening, he will leave for Kishanganj district. A series of meetings with party and administrative officials are scheduled during the two-day trip.