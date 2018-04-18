Backing Tripura CM Biplab Deb’s ‘internet’ comment, Governor cites ‘divya drishti’, ‘Pushpak Ratha’

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb (Express photo by Abhishek Saha)

A day after Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb suggested that internet was present even during the time of Mahabharata, which drew criticism for him from several quarters, the state’s Governor has come out in his support. Taking to Twitter, Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy said, “Tripura Chief Minister’s observations about the happenings of the Puranic period are topical. It is virtually impossible to conceive of devices like ‘Divya drishti’,Pushpaka Ratha’,etc without some kind of prototype and study thereon”.

Earlier, speaking at a regional workshop on Public Distribution System (PDS) in Agartala, the chief minister said the Internet was invented “lakhs of years ago” and that the technology and satellites were even present during Mahabharata days. “Not US and other Western countries, but the Internet was invented by India lakhs of years ago,” he was quoted as saying.

“Many may decline the fact, but if the Internet was not there, how Sanjay, could see the war in Kurukshetra and describe it to Dhritarashtra? It means Internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time,” he said as per Tripura Infoway.

The chief minister also said, “I feel proud that I am born in a country with such an advanced technology, the countries which claim themselves to be technologically advanced are hiring Indian talent to upgrade their software mechanism.”

The statement by the chief minister had come months after Union Minister Satypal Singh discredited Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution. “Darwin’s theory (of evolution of man) is scientifically wrong. It needs to change in the school and college curriculum. Since (the time that) man is seen on Earth, he has always been a man. Nobody, including our ancestors, in written or oral, said they saw an ape turning into a man,” he had said.