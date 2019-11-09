Back to Village programme’s second phase to be launched in J-K later this month

The first phase of B2V programme was launched in June.

The second phase of the Back to Village (B2V) programme will be launched later this month in Jammu and Kashmir, and modalities for it are being worked out, an official spokesman has said. Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Friday reviewed the preparations made to launch the second phase of the programme, he said.

The modalities for it are being worked out by the planning development and monitoring department and the rural development and panchayati raj department, the spokesman said.

The first phase of B2V programme was launched in June. Based on extensive interactions with people, spot observations and feedback received from the public, government officials submitted a panchayat-wise report to the government, highlighting the requirements of various areas, the spokesman said. Under the programme’s second phase Rs 5 crore has been released to each district, he said.