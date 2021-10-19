Babul Supriyo resigns as MP, asks Suvendu Adhikari to get his father, brother to resign from Lok Sabha too

Babul Supriyo's resignation came after the two-term MP from Asansol had written to Birla on September 20, seeking an appointment with him to formally resign as a member of the House.

Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who had resigned from the BJP after being dropped from the Modi cabinet, and had recently joined the Trinamool Congress, today resigned from the Lok Sabha as an MP after meeting Speaker Om Prakash Birla. After resigning from the post, Babul Supriyo also thanked the BJP leadership for the confidence they had shown in him.

“My heart is heavy as I had begun my political career with the BJP. I thank the PM, party chief, and Amit Shah. They showed confidence in me. I had left politics wholeheartedly. I thought that if I am not a part of the party, I should not keep any seat for myself,” he said.

Supriyo also hit out at Suvendu Adhikari saying that the West Bengal Leader of Opposition should first get his father and brother to resigned as MPs.

“Suvendu Adhikari was an integral part of TMC a few months back. Outside politics he has been a friend, he obviously has to say very harsh things about me politically. But he should advise his father and brother to resign from MP seats as they’re no more a part of TMC,” said Supriyo.

The formal resignation letter as per rules & a personal note of gratitude to Hon'ble Speaker Sir @ombirlakota pic.twitter.com/lviZyRi74f — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) October 19, 2021

Notably, Suvendu Adhikari’s father Sisir Adhikari and brothers Dibyendu and Soumendu had joined the BJP earlier this year. Dibyendu and his father had won Lok Sabha polls on the TMC ticket.

The singer-turned-politician has repeatedly stressed that he did not want to continue as an MP since he was no longer a member of the party for which he won the seat.

When Supriyo had resigned from the party, Adhikari had said that his exit is not a loss for the BJP. “He is not a mass leader and not a good political organiser. However, personally, he is my good friend,” Adhikari had said.