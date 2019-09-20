Babul Supriyo heckled: Bengal Governor reveals what he did before visiting Jadavpur University

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Minister of State Babul Supriyo sit inside a car after being heckled by left wing students at Jadavpur University in Kolkata. (PTI)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that his visit to Jadavpur University became necessary yesterday after Vice-Chancellor and the pro-Vice Chancellor had left the University while the Union Minister Babool Supriyo continued to be detained by a section of students. The governor said that he took the call to visit the university to connect with the students in the interest of education and institution.

TMC Secretary-General had claimed that the Governor before visiting the university did not take the state government into confidence and that he should not have gone there.

However, the governor countered the claim saying it was “factually incorrect”. In a statement issued today, Press Secretary to the Governor Manab Bandyopadhyay said that the governor before his visit to the university exhausted all possible avenues that could bring an end to the “unsavoury spectacle by flagging the issue to the DGP and the Chief Secretary”.

The statement further said that the governor as a final step before going to the university spoke to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and apprised her of the “grave situation and the consequences it may entail”.

“There were many telephonic interactions between the two and in his high regard that the Governor/Chancellor has for the Hon’ble CM, personally and for the Office the CM holds, he would not like to divulge the conversation between the two, except that he left for the place after sufficient time had elapsed and the situation did not show any change,” Bandyopadhyay said.

The press secretary said that in the discharge of his duty both as Chancellor of the University and Governor of the State, Dhankhar felt it necessary to visit the University and all agencies required to be kept in the loop were informed. “It is unfortunate that the Secretary-General of the All India Trinamool Congress, through a press release yesterday, has stated that the Governor did not inform the Government and has not taken the State Govt into confidence before making a visit,” he added.