Babul Supriyo heckled at Jadavpur University: TMC says Governor ignored CM’s plea, terms interference most unfortunate, shocking

BJP leader Babul Supriyo heckled at Jadhavpur University. (ANI Photo)

The Trinamool Congress has criticised West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar for visiting the Jadavpur University without taking the state government in confidence after BJP leader and Union minister Babul Supriyo was allegedly heckled by a section of students. The TMC termed the Governor’s visit unfortunate and added that even Supriyo went to the university without informing the administration.

Party general secretary and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that the Governor went to Jadavpur University despite requests by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to not go there. Chatterjee said that she had urged Dhankar to give the government time to control the situation.

“This is most unfortunate and shocking that our Governor, the custodian of the Constitution of the State, without informing the elected government, went to the so-called rescue of the BJP leader from Jadavpur University. BJP leader Babul Supriyo went there to attend the BJP students’ wing program without informing the government even,” he said in a statement on Thursday night, news agency ANI reported.

The TMC’s reaction came hours after Supriyo was heckled and shown black flags by students at Jadavpur University on Thursday evening. The BJP leader was also stopped by the students from leaving the university campus, prompting Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to rush to the varsity with a large police force.

Supriyo had gone to the university to attend an event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Chatterjee said that the police was waiting outside the varsity, but couldn’t enter the campus as there was no communication from the vice-chancellor. When the Governor was on his way, the TMC leader said, he rang up the CM. Banerjee requested him several times to wait and not go there.

Reacting to the Governor’s statement wherein he questioned the law and order situation in the state, Chatterjee asked why the Governor did not speak on the vandalism allegedly perpetrated by the BJP and ABVP in the Jadavpur University campus on Thursday.

“We strongly oppose his political views,” he said. The leader clarified that neither the TMC students’ wing nor the police were involved in the violence at the JU and added that it was between the Left students’ union and the BJP.