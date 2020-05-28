Babri mosque demolition case: CBI court to record statements of accused from June 4

Babri mosque demolition case: The special CBI court will record the statements in which BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti and others are accused.
Babri masjid demolition case: The special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case is set to record the statements of the accused, who include BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, from June 4 onwards.
Special judge S K Yadav on Thursday asked the defence to start producing the accused from that date.
The court will record their statements under section 313 of the CrPC, giving them a chance to claim innocence.
This stage of the trial is also meant to explain to the accused the evidence gathered by the prosecuting agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation, against them.
