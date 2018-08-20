Babri masjid-Ram Mandir case: Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Maurya hints at big move in Parliament

Babri masjid-Ram Mandir case: In 2010, Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority verdict, had ordered that the disputed land be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

With the general elections scheduled to be held in 2019, the contentious issue of Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir has once again come to the forefront. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that the option of passing a law in the Parliament in this regard was also open if things do not materialise in court. Final hearings in the matter are currently underway in Supreme Court.

“People have faith that SC’s judgement will come soon and obstacles in the way of construction of Ram Mandir will be removed. Either the judgement will come soon or we’ll find a solution through dialogue. The third option of passing a law in the Parliament is also open,” Maurya said.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had said that the politically sensitive Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid case was purely a “land dispute” and will be dealt with in the normal course. It further said those who have tried to wade into the matter before it as parties will have to wait as the case before it was a “pure land dispute”.

In 2010, Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority verdict, had ordered that the disputed land be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. The bench also comprised Justices Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.