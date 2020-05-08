Babri demolition case: Verdict in case involving LK Advani, Kalyan Singh by August 31, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India. File pic. The SC has ordered the CBI court to deliver verdict in Babri demolition case by August 31.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the special CBI court in Lucknow to deliver its judgment in the Babri Masjid demolition case by August 31 this year. The case pertains to the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 that once stood at the place of Lord Ram’s birth in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh.

In its order today, the top court asked the trial court to use video conferencing to conduct the proceedings. Earlier in July 2019, the court had directed the trial court to deliver judgment in nine months.

The case involves several top BJP leaders including former deputy PM LK Advani, former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharati and others. All are facing trial on charges of criminal conspiracy behind the demolition of Babri Masjid in December 1992.

The Supreme Court has already delivered a unanimous verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid land dispute on November 9, 2019. The court ruled that the 2.77-acre of disputed land belongs to Ram Lalla and ordered that an alternative piece of land be gven to the Muslim party for constuction of a new mosque.