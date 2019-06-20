Babri Masjid Action Committee warns Centre: Will challenge any ordinance to facilitate Ram temple construction in Ayodhya

By: |
Published: June 20, 2019 9:16:47 PM

The Committee also accused the Yogi Adityanath government of catering to the needs of the people of only a particular religion in breach of the Constitutional mandate for the government to observe secular ethos.

Babri Masjid Action Committee, Supreme Court, Ram temple in Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath government, Yaseen Ali Usmani, Ayodhya dispute, Supreme Court?All religions must be respected and followers of all religions should be seen from the same point of view,? it said. (IE photo)

Amid talks of taking an ordinance rout to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Babri Masjid Action Committee Thursday said it would challenge any such move in the Supreme Court. “After the statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there seems to be no possibility of promulgating an ordinance by the Centre. But, if any such action is initiated by the government, the Committee will challenge the move in the Supreme Court to restore status quo,” said BMAC in a statement.

The Committee also accused the Yogi Adityanath government of catering to the needs of the people of only a particular religion in breach of the Constitutional mandate for the government to observe secular ethos. “All religions must be respected and followers of all religions should be seen from the same point of view,” it said.

Also read: Accused of assault by BJP MLA, Hyderabad police releases footage claiming leader hit himself

The committee made the statement after discussing the issue in a meeting under the chairmanship of Yaseen Ali Usmani. The Committee was briefed about the current status of the Ayodhya dispute in the Supreme Court, the statement said.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Babri Masjid Action Committee warns Centre: Will challenge any ordinance to facilitate Ram temple construction in Ayodhya
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop