Babri demolition case: LK Advani deposes before CBI court via video conferencing

The Babri masjid in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992. BJP leaders LK Advani and MM Joshi were among those leading the Ram temple movement at that time.
A special CBI court on Friday recorded the statement of veteran BJP leader LK Advani in the Babri mosque demolition case.
The statement of the 92-year-old former deputy prime minster was recorded through video conferencing in the court of special Judge S K Yadav.
- Independence Day 2020: No children, only 250 invitees at Red Fort as COVID-19 casts shadow on I-Day celebrations this year
- Rajasthan: Action shifts to Supreme Court after High Court breather to Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs
- 'Misadventure, over-ambition': Ashok Gehlot blames Sachin Pilot for Rajasthan crisis, but hints at rapprochement
On Thursday, the court recorded the statement of BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi in the case.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.