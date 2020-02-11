Babarpur Election Result 2020 Live: AAP fields sitting MLA Gopal Rai, BJP bets high on ex-MLA Naresh Gaur

The AAP has fielded its sitting MLA Gopal Rai from Babarpur.

Babarpur Assembly Election Result 2020 Live: Gopal Rai is a senior Aam Aadmi Party leader. He is contesting elections from Babarpur seat. In 2105, he win from here, defeating BJP’s Naresh Gaur by 36,000 votes. In the 2013 polls, Naresh Gaur pocketed the seat and Rai stood in third place with 25,723 votes. After his win in 2015, Rai was made the Minister for Employment, Development, Labour, General Administration and Irrigation in the Delhi government headed by Arvind Kejriwal. This election, he contesting against BJP’s Gaur and Congress’ Anveeksha Tnpathi Jain. The Babarpur assembly constituency is a part of North East Delhi parliamentary seat. It is situated in the region of North Shahdara and has a considerable Muslim population.

