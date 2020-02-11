  1. Home
Babarpur Election Result 2020 Live: AAP fields sitting MLA Gopal Rai, BJP bets high on ex-MLA Naresh Gaur

Updated:Feb 11, 2020 7:09:00 am

Babarpur (Gopal Rai) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded its sitting MLA Gopal Rai from the Babarpur seat.

Babarpur Assembly Election Result 2020 Live: Gopal Rai is a senior Aam Aadmi Party leader. He is contesting elections from Babarpur seat. In 2105, he win from here, defeating BJP’s Naresh Gaur by 36,000 votes. In the 2013 polls, Naresh Gaur pocketed the seat and Rai stood in third place with 25,723 votes. After his win in 2015, Rai was made the Minister for Employment, Development, Labour, General Administration and Irrigation in the Delhi government headed by Arvind Kejriwal. This election, he contesting against BJP’s Gaur and Congress’ Anveeksha Tnpathi Jain. The Babarpur assembly constituency is a part of North East Delhi parliamentary seat. It is situated in the region of North Shahdara and has a considerable Muslim population.

    The Babarpur Assembly seat is one of the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. It is a part of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Polling across all the 70 seats took place on February 8. According to the Election Commission of India, the final voter turnout on February 8 was 62.59 per cent, which is five per cent less than 2015.
