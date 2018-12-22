Baba Ramdev seeks West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s help in spreading Sanskrit learning

Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday sought the support of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in spreading Sanskrit learning in the state.

He said one can truely understand the spirit of Vedas by learning the language in which the scriptures are written.

Learning the true spirit of the Vedas will help in fostering amity among people and build a united India, he told reporters after inaugurating the first ‘International Vedic Pathshala’ here in South 24 Parganas district.

“We hope the Bengal Chief Minister will be equally helpful in spreading Sanskrit learning in her state in a way similar to the initiatives she takes to support other languages,” Baba RAmdev said.

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar inaugurated the Vedic Pathshala via video-conferencing from Delhi and underscored the need for synergy between modern and ancient education.

A spokesperson of Shree Gaurang Ved Vidyalaya Trust Kolkata, which set up the Pathshala, said the main objective of the institute is to preserve and promote the tradition of chanting of Vedic mantras and spread the knowledge of Vedic literature among the students.

Apart from Sanskrit, the students of the Pathshala will be taught English as well as meditation to make them well-rounded to face the job market, the spokesperson said.