Baba Ramdev reveals he has ‘friendly’ relations with this top Congress leader

The Yoga Guru had launched an anti-Black Money protest in Delhi’s Ram Leela ground and remained vociferous against the Congress ever since.

Yoga Guru Ramdev was part of the lobby that led an offensive campaign against the erstwhile Manmohan Singh-led UPA government in 2011. The Yoga Guru had launched an anti-Black Money protest in Delhi’s Ram Leela ground and remained vociferous against the Congress ever since. The party, then led by Sonia Gandhi, was later taken over by her son Rahul Gandhi, who is now serving as its president. As Ramdev remained critical of the Congress, his relationship with the prime minister and his party appeared to have strengthened over the years. As he became an important part of BJP’s campaign machinery, Ramdev never spoke up about his relationship with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Today the Yoga guru shared something new.

During a conversation with ABP news, Ramdev surprised all when he said that he is “on friendly terms” with Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Speaking on the importance of yoga, Ramdev said both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi practice yoga regularly. “Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi practice yoga regularly. Rahul and I are on friendly terms,” Ramdev said. However, this was not the first time when Ramdev praised Rahul Gandhi. In 2015, Ramdev had praised Gandhi and said that he has infused some life in a ‘virtually dead Congress’.

Ramdev’s praise of Rahul Gandhi comes days after his company, Patanjali, threatened to shift its proposed Patanjali Food and Herbal Park out of Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, alleging non-cooperation from BJP-led state government. Later, the company changed its decision after an assurance from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who spoke to Acharya Balakrishna and Ramdev regarding the issue and assured government’s cooperation. “We (Patanjali) trust the assurance given by Yogi Adityanath. CM spoke to Acharya Balkrishan and Baba Ramdev and assured cooperation,” Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala had told ANI. “We respect the commitment given by Yogiji. We will not let the important food park go out of UP,” Tijarawala added.