Baba Ramdev – India’s ‘Yoga Superstar’ to be carved in wax at Madame Tussauds Delhi; see pics

Baba Ramdev at MadameTussauds studio where experts took impressions, measurements and matching of eyes, ears, skull and posture by colour, size and recorded details for making wax statue. (Source: Twitter/@tijarawala)

Madame Tussauds Delhi will soon have a statue of Yoga guru Baba Ramdev. The Yoga guru and Patanjali co-founder will be seen at the wax museum in “Vrikshasan” – a Yoga pose. On Monday, Ramdev visited Madame Tussauds in London where measurements for his wax statue was taken by a team of experts. At the wax museum, Yoga guru will share space with celebrities and political icons of the country.

In a press release, Madame Tussauds said: “Yoga guru and the tycoon of Indian Ayurveda industry, baba Ramdev is set to be immortalised with his very own figure at Madame Tussauds Delhi. The incredibly detailed figure will be displayed among other iconic celebrities in a fun and interactive zone for audiences to take selfies, strike a pose with the Yoga guru. Known for his splendid work in Ayurveda, business and agriculture, he had build a huge fan base across globe.”

A team of Madame Tussauds experts in London took over 200 specific measurements, photographs to create an authentic likeness.

You will see @yogrishiramdev in #Vrikshasan (Tree pose yog) in @MadameTussauds in whose studio today, a dedicated team of 20 experts took impressions, measurements & matching of eyes, ears, skull & posture by colour, size and recorded details for making wax statue @ANI @AP pic.twitter.com/ok8VOsZz2G — tijarawala sk (@tijarawala) June 25, 2018

Ramdev said: “I am extremely pleased to be chosen by Madame Tussauds Delhi. The team is supremely talented; they were dedicated throughout the sitting experience. they have motivated me to keep inspiring and delivering the best to my followers. I am very much looking forward to seeing the finished figure.



Baba Ramdev at MadameTussauds studio where experts took impressions, measurements and matching of eyes, ears, skull and posture by colour, size and recorded details for making wax statue. (Source: Twitter/@tijarawala)

Ramdev was on London visit to mark the fourth International Yoga Day. The Yoga guru held a series of yoga session in London and other UK cities like Coventry and Glasgow. He led hundreds of Yoga enthusiasts at two session in London’s Olympia complex on Saturday last. “There is great enthusiasm and growing demand for Patanjali products in these markets. We will soon take the decision in accordance with particular laws of these countries, which are different from Indian laws,” PTI quoted Ramdev as saying.



Baba Ramdev at MadameTussauds studio where experts took impressions, measurements and matching of eyes, ears, skull and posture by colour, size and recorded details for making wax statue. (Source: Twitter/@tijarawala)

Ramdev’s ongoing tour was promoted by Incredible India. He was also awarded with an honorary Fellowship by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU-UK) for his contribution to the world through Yoga and Indian Traditional Sciences.



Baba Ramdev at MadameTussauds studio where experts took impressions, measurements and matching of eyes, ears, skull and posture by colour, size and recorded details for making wax statue. (Source: Twitter/@tijarawala)

The Fellowship is the highest honour bestowed by the union to a non-member for his/her contribution to India, Indian culture and/or the welfare of the Indian students in the United Kingdom, or elsewhere.

The Fellowship was earlier awarded to Indian personalities like Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar and Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, Dr S Y Quraishi.

After receiving the Fellowship, Ramdev said: “The truth is that to be a good leader, you have to have passion. For a good organisation to work, you have to have a leader who has the quality to be in charge. I can see NISAU is working so well because of its leadership.”