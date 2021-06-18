Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad undergoing treatment in Delhi hospital following ‘suicide bid’, says police

Kanta Prasad is still undergoing treatment. (Pic: Swad Official/YouTube)

Days after shutting down his new restaurant, Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad allegedly attempted suicide last night by consuming sleeping pills. He has been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital and is said to be stable, police said. Yesterday, Delhi Police received information that a person who tried to take his life has been admitted to the hospital. When the police reached the hospital, they were informed about the intake of alcohol and sleeping pills. The police then recognised the 81-year-old as Kanta Prasad, owner of the famous Baba Ka Dhaba.

Kanta Prasad is still undergoing treatment. His wife told Police that Kanta Prasad was depressed after suffering financial losses from his new restaurant. The Delhi Police has also recorded his son Karan Prasad’s statement who also claimed that his father was suffering from depression and has consumed alcohol and sleeping pills.

Baba Ka Dhaba became famous after a video by a YouTuber showing his plight went viral. Soon after, a large number of customers started pouring in at his small shop while many donated openly to the poor couple. In fact, Kanta Prasad also entered a legal battle with the YouTuber alleging that he siphoned off the funds received as donations. While the matter is still in court, the YouTuber recently visited Baba’s old eatery and both were seen hugging each other, indicating that a reconciliation might be on the cards.

The financial help enabled him to open a new restaurant. According to reports, Kanta Prasad had invested Rs 5 lakh into his new restaurant and the monthly expense was around one lakh including labour cost, rent and ration. However, the sale never crossed Rs 40,000 forcing him to pull down the shutters. Prasad then returned to his old roadside eatery in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.