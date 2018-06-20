B V R Subrahmanyam, senior Chhattisgarh bureaucrat, sent to J&K; tipped to be next chief secretary

Subrahmanyam, considered an expert in internal security matters, has served as private secretary to former prime minister Manmohan Singh during 2004-2008.

The services of B V R Subrahmanyam, a senior IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, has been placed at the disposal of the Jammu and Kashmir government, according to an official communique. The 55-year-old bureaucrat, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, is likely to be appointed as the chief secretary in the Jammu and Kashmir government in place of incumbent B B Vyas, officials said today. Subrahmanyam is at present the additional chief secretary (Home) in Chhattisgarh.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved placing the services of Subrahmanyam, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, at the disposal of the Jammu and Kashmir government, the communique issued by the Personnel Ministry said. Vyas was last month given a one-year extension in service, beyond May 31, 2018, as the chief secretary of the state. The Personnel Ministry has also amended the service rules to provide extension to Vyas beyond 60 years of age of superannuation. Till the new rule came into force, the state chief secretary retired on attaining the age of 60 years.

Vyas, who was due to superannuate in November last year, was given two extensions of three months each till May-end, to remain the chief secretary. The extension was given apparently on the request of Mehbooba Mufti, who resigned as the chief minister yesterday after the BJP pulled out its support to her party PDP. Sources said Vyas may be appointed as an advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra.

Subrahmanyam, considered an expert in internal security matters, has served as private secretary to former prime minister Manmohan Singh during 2004-2008. He worked with the World Bank during June 2008 and September 2011 before joining again the Manmohan Singh-led PMO in March 2012.

Subrahmanyam was in the PMO after Narendra Modi became the prime minister in May 2014. He stayed in the PMO till March 2015 and then moved to his cadre state Chhattisgarh. Jammu and Kashmir was today put under the Governor’s rule.