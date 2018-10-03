B R Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar and Asaduddin Owaisi share stage, pitch for new political alternative

Although the two parties are yet to spell out a formal seat-sharing formula, their leaders took stage together on Tuesday, and hit out at the ruling BJP government at the Centre and the state.

In a bid to woo Muslim and Dalit voters, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh leader and grandson of B R Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday announced a tie-up for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the Maharashtra Assembly elections, PTI reported. Although the two parties are yet to spell out a formal seat-sharing formula, their leaders took stage together on Tuesday, and hit out at the ruling BJP government at the Centre and the state.

Addressing a joint rally in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad with Prakash Ambedkar, Owaisi launched a scathing attack at the BJP-led government at the Centre. Both Owaisi and Ambedkar were sharing the stage for the first time after announcing a tie-up for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Owaisi said that both the parties want “freedom” from the BJP-led central government and alleged that the supporters of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ideology have committed “atrocities” on Dalits and the minorities. Ambedkar has pitched for feelings of brotherhood among communities In a veiled attack, Ambedkar also took a potshot at NCP Chief Sharad Pawar who had led “Save the Constitution”, claiming that he was only saving his corrupt nephew Ajit Pawar.

Owaisi also alleged that “in India’s history, not Gandhi, but Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was a great leader,” as per Indian Express report. “I have read history, but not like Modi. I am not sure which books he has read… October 2 is Gandhi Jayanti, but in India’s history, not Gandhi, but Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was a great leader,” Owaisi was quoted as saying by IE.

Strongly backing Prakash Ambedkar, Owaisi said that he should be elected to Lok Sabha and lead from the front. He also that efforts were being made to stop Prakash. “The same people had worked overtime to defeat Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in 1952,” Owaisi said.

“The Constitution was not made by the RSS or the Nehru-Gandhi family. It was given to the nation by Dr Ambedkar. And therefore, we should work unitedly to support Bahujan Vanchit Aghadi, which is propagating the thoughts of Dr B R Ambedkar,” Owaisi was quoted as saying by IE.

Prakash Ambedkar has also claimed that the tie-up between his and Owaisi’s parties have left many people “stunned”. “After 70 years, we have succeeded in creating the feeling among the masses that they would come to power to protect their own rights,” Ambedkar said

Last month, Shiv Sena had criticised the electoral understanding between Bharatiya Republican Party Bahujan Mahasangh’s (BRPBM) and AIMIM saying such an alliance would indirectly assist the BJP in winning the 2019 general elections.