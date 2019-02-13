Azim Premji honoured with lifetime achievement award, Siddhartha Lal of Eicher Motors is entrepreneur of the year: EOY Awards

This was the 20th edition of the EOY Awards in India which also saw Wipro chairman Azim Premji being honoured with the lifetime achievement award.

Eicher Motors managing director and chief executive officer Siddhartha Lal was on Tuesday named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 at a ceremony attended by over 500 business personalities. This was the 20th edition of the EOY Awards in India which also saw Wipro chairman Azim Premji being honoured with the lifetime achievement award.

According to an EY release, Siddhartha Lal has bagged the award for leading an impressive transformation at Eicher Motors since he took over the reins in 2006. Lal will now represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award in Monte Carlo from June 6–8.

Also Read: Ford launches shared mobility app in Pune, to help 3.5 lakh commuters daily

Awards were also announced for nine other category winners who represent both mature industries and unicorns, and are transforming India’s business landscape. Azim Premji has been honoured for putting the Indian information technology industry on the global map and for his laudable contributions to society as a philanthropist.

EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 winners: Entrepreneur of the Year 2018: Siddhartha Lal, MD and CEO, Eicher Motors; Lifetime Achievement: Azim Premji; Start-up category: Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, Think & Learn (Byju’s); Business Transformation category: Kishore Biyani, founder and CEO, Future Group; Manufacturing category: Nirmal K Minda, chairman and MD, Minda Industries; Services category: Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO, Oravel Stays (OYO Hotels and Homes); Financial Services category: Sanjay Agarwal, MD and CEO, AU Small Finance Bank; Consumer Products & Retail category: Rajesh Mehra, promoter and director, Jaquar Group; Life Sciences & Healthcare category: Binish Chudgar, VC and MD, Intas Pharmaceuticals; Entrepreneurial CEO category: Bhaskar Bhat, MD, Titan Company; Energy, Real Estate & Infrastructure category: Atul Ruia, Chairman and MD, The Phoenix Mills.

A distinguished eight-member independent jury panel led by Kotak Mahindra Bank managing director and CEO Uday Kotak selected the winners. The other jury members included Asian Paints co-promoter Jalaj Dani, RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka, Wipro chief strategy officer Rishad Premji, Thermax chairperson Meher Pudumjee, Everstone Group co-founder and managing partner Sameer Sain, The Sanmar Group deputy chairman Vijay Sankar and ChrysCapital Advisors managing partner Kunal Shroff.