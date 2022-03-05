‘Azamgarh will send BJP Saat Samundar Paar’, says Akhilesh Yadav; Mayank Joshi joins Samajwadi Party

Akhilesh Yadav said that the Samajwadi Party, if voted to power, will work to provide MSP to the farmers on every crop and will build Mandis alongside Purvanchal Expressway.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav today addressed public rallies in Azamgarh and Mirzapur for the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. Addressing a rally in Azamgarh, Akhilesh Yadav said that people of the district will send the ruling BJP across seven seas after the seventh phase polls.

“Azamgarh people will send BJP ‘Saat Samundar Paar‘ in the Seventh phase of UP Assembly polls….When our government will come, along with police recruitments, we’ll also ensure that recruitments in the Army are done,” said Yadav.

He also introduced Mayank Joshi to the public saying that he has joined the Samajwadi Party. “No one can stop the Samajwadi Party and its allies from winning….Today, Mayank Joshi, son of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, is with us. You must be knowing Bahuguna ji, he was a big leader. You know Rita Bahuguna ji. He is from that family and has today joined the Samajwadi Party. From his joining, not only party leaders but everyone’s confidence will get a boost,” said Yadav.

He said that the Samajwadi Party, if voted to power, will work to provide MSP to the farmers on every crop and will build Mandis alongside Purvanchal Expressway.

In Mirzapur, he took a dig at the BJP after the saffron party’s sitting MLA Bhupesh Chaubey was seen doing sit-ups on the dais while holding his ears during a rally in Sonbhadra last month. “Many people are bowing on the stage and apologizing. Many people are doing sit-ups and apologizing. Many people are apologizing by doing oil massage. But this time, even the people of BJP do sit-ups 700 times, yet the public is not going to forgive them,” alleged Akhilesh Yadav.

Taking a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wore a saffron-coloured cap similar in design to Samajwadi Party’s red cap during his road-show in Varanasi yesterday, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Look at the wonder of the election, those who used to call names to the cap, now they were forced to wear the cap. Now they have come wearing a cap by changing its colour. The public is not going to fall for them this time.”

Voting for the seventh and the last phase in Uttar Pradesh will take place on March 7.