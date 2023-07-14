scorecardresearch
Azam Khan’s ‘Y-category’ security withdrawn by UP govt

Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said they received a letter from the security headquarters in Lucknow, which said there is no need to provide the Y-category security to Khan, a 10-time MLA from Rampur.

Written by India News Desk
Azam Khan, UP civic polls
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. (File Image)

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has withdrawn the ‘Y-category’ security of Samajwadi Party national general secretary and former minister Mohammed Azam Khan on Thursday, saying it was not needed.

Singh added that following the orders, his security was withdrawn.

Singh said under the arrangement, the 74-year-old politician was given three gunmen and security personnel who were posted at his residence round the clock. All of them have been called back to the police lines in Rampur, he added.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Khan had won the Rampur seat for a record 10th time. Following the victory, he had resigned from the Lok Sabha.

After being convicted by an MP/MLA case in a 2019 hate speech case, the Rampur Sadar MLA was disqualified as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly under the Representation of People Act. He was booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanatah and then Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

In February this year, Khan and his Rampur MLA son Abdullah Azam were sentenced to two years imprisonment by the MP/MLA court in Moradabad in a 2008 case.

Azam Khan

First published on: 14-07-2023 at 17:10 IST

