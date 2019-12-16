Azam Khan’s son Abdullah set to lose MLA status, HC sets aside his election for use of fake documents

Allahabad HC sets aside Abdullah Azam’s electiom from Suar Vidhan Sabha seat.

The Allahabad High Court on Monday set aside the election of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The court ruled that Abdullah produced fake documents in his affidavit at the of filing nomination. The HC also observed that Abdullah was also underage at the time of the election.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Abdullah had won from Suar, one of the five Vidhan Sabha seats in the Rampur parliamentary seat that his father represents in the Lok Sabha.

Abdullah’s election was challenged by Nawab Kazim Ali, who was formerly with the Bahujan Samaj Party but later joined the Congress. In his petition, Ali had claimed that Abdullah was below the age of 25 when the elections were held in 2017. He had also claimed that Abdullah submitted forged documents to contest polls and sought setting aside his election.

Abdullah had defeated Nawab Kazim Ali Khan of BSP and BJP’s Laxmi Saini in his debut election.

His father Azam Khad had retained the Rampur City Assembly seat for the ninth time. He, however, resigned after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rampur parliamentary seat in 2019.