Azam Khan’s sexist remark: NCP’s Majeed Memon says SP leader deserves appreciation for complimentary remark

NCP leader Majeed Memon said that Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan should be appreciated for complimentary remark directed at BJP MP Rama Devi.

Senior NCP leader Majeed Memon has backed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan who is under fire for making sexist remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi who was in the presiding officer’s chair in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Speaking to news agency ANI, Memon said Khan’s remark was not offensive and he didn’t disrespect the chair.

“What he (Azam Khan) has said does not seem to be offensive. He did not say with meaning any disrespect to the honourable chairperson… I don’t think an issue is to be made out of this,” he said.

Instead, the Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra said, Khan deserves appreciation for his complimentary remark against the MP.

It may be taken as a complimentary comment for which there should be appreciated, said Memon, who is a noted criminal lawyer.

BJP leader Rama Devi is a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Bihar’s Sheohar parliamentary seat. She was presiding over house proceedings during the debate on the triple talaq bill when Khan made the comment, which drew objections from the treasury benches, who demanded an apology.

Objecting to the remark, Rama Devi chided him, saying that was not the way to speak and ordered the remarks be expunged. In response, the Rampur MP said, “You are much respected. You are like my sister.”

By then, Speaker Om Birla came back to the chair the proceedings and said such kind of unparliamentary words should not be used. Khan reiterated that Rama Devi was like his sister and he is ready to resign if he used any unparliamentary word against her.

Samajwadi Party president and Azamgarh MP Akhilesh Yadav supported Khan, saying Azam Khan didn’t mean any disrespect to the Chair (Rama Devi). He said BJP MPs are rude and they can’t raise fingers against Khan. He suggested that of the Speaker thought the words used by Khan were unparliamentary, they should be expunged.

Meanwhile, the National Commission For Women has slammed Azam Khan for his objectionable remarks against Rama Devi. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the SP leader should be disqualified from Parliament. Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also blasted Khan and demanded that he should be sent to jail for his lecherous comment.