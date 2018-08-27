Azam Khan’s ‘death wish’, inspired by Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Asthi Kalash Yatra

Azam Khan (ANI)

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan has taken a dig at the BJP organising ttheAsthi Kalash Yatra of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Taking a jibe at the BJP over the grand scale on which the party is holding the ash immersions of the delarted BJP stalwart across the country, the UP minister said that if he knew he would get so much respect after death then he would like to die today itself. The former prime minister had passed away on August 16 after suffering from prolonged illness at AIIMS.

“If I somehow get to know that after death so much respect will be accorded to me then I would like to die today itself,” Azam Khan was quoted as telling ANI.

Azam Khan’s comments come on the back of the BJP coming in for some criticism for cashing in on Vajpayee’s death. Recently, one of Vajpayee’nieced Karuna Shukla had accused the BJP of politicising the death of the former prime minister. “I was already sad at what was happening after Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death, but this has saddened me more. Across the country, a political spectacle is being made of his last rites,” she was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

In the meantime, on Saturday an overcrowded boat carrying a number of BJP leaders for immersion of Vajpayee’s ashes overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti river. Fortunately, all leaders escaped unhurt. Among leaders who were in the boat include MP Harish Dwivedi, legislator Days Ram Chowdhary, former state BJP chief Ramapati Ram Tripathi, other party leaders as also Superintendent of Police Dilip Kumar.

After the boat capsized, the policemen present nearby jumped in the river to save all dignitaries. As per District Magistrate Raj Shekhar the incident took place near the bank of the river, therefore nothing major happened. He also added that those who fall in the river were brought to safety.

On Sunday, Vajpayee’s ashes were immersed in seven rivers Tripura on Sunday to pay respect to the departed BJP leader. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb while speaking to reporters said that ashes of the former prime minister were immersed in rivers of the state. A ‘Mahayajna’ was also organised.

“Atal Bihari Vajpayee was not only a PM. He was a true statesman and worked hard for the country. The mahayajna is the tradition of India. I believe that our society and the nation will get strength from this”, the chief minister was quoted by Indian express as saying.