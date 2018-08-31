‘Azam Khan will be eaten away like a Rasogulla’, Amar Singh reacts to SP leader’s alleged acid attack threat

Days after accusing Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan of threatening his minor daughters with an acid attack, expelled party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh on Thursday arrived in Khan’s bastion of Ramgarh, and dared the SP leader to “do whatever he feels like”. Addressing the media, Singh even questioned the patriotism of Khan and suggested that he should go to Pakistan since “he loves Pakistan more than India”.

He said that Khan has insulted “Mother India” and that he should move to Pakistan. Singh said that ‘Indianness is presently asleep’, but the day it wakes up, people like Azam Khan will have no place in India.

“He (Azam Khan) will be eaten away like a ‘Rasogulla’ once Hindutva is awakened from its slumber,” he said.

“You and people like you have the flexibility to go to Pakistan or Saudi Arabia. But where should I go? I will live here and die here,” Singh who was given a heroic welcome by the Hindu Yuva Vahini activists, said.

“I am not telling you to go to Pakistan, but if you have so much affection and love for Pakistan, definitely you should go to Pakistan,” he added.

Singh also rubbished Khan’s dismissal of his allegations saying he had that he had made no threat to the former’s family. Singh said that Khan was lying that he did not say anything about his family. “Khan has a doctorate in lying. I have come to your Rampur. You may sacrifice me to spare my innocent daughters,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Singh had met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik to file a complaint against Khan. He had even submitted a pen drive containing Khan’s “acid attack” threat.