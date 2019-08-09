Azam Khan was once expelled from AMU for misbehaving with woman, claims top cleric

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan (File Photo/PTI)

Azam Khan new controversy: The list of controversies surrounding Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan seems to be getting longer by each passing day. Days after he was reprimanded and made to apologise by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for his derogatory remark against a woman legislature, a top cleric has claimed that the formetr Uttar Pradesh minister was once expelled from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad said Azam Khan was punished by the AMU administration for misbehaving with a woman in 1975. He was pursuing Master of Laws (LLM) at the university then.

Also Read: Azam Khan sexist comment: Samajwadi Party MP must apologise, has no right to stay in Lok Sabha, says BJP MP Rama Devi

Jawwad said Azam Khan, who was also secretary of the Aligarh Muslim University Student Union then, had tried to forcibly enter a female ward of a hospital. The cleric claimed that AMU had set up an inquiry committee which found Azam Khan guilty following which he was expelled on October 6, 1975, news agency IANS reported.

During a debate over Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha last month, Azam Khan had made an objectionable remark against BJP MP Rama Devi who was presiding over the House proceedings at that time.

Later, Speaker Om Birla reprimanded Azam Khan for using unparliamentary words on the floor of the House. Rama Devi, a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Sheohar seat in Bihar, had demanded Azam Khan’s disqualification from Lok Sabha. The Samajwadi Party leader later apologised for his remarks which were expunged.

During the campaigning for Lok Sabha elections, Azam Khan had called his ex-Samajwadi Party colleague Jaya Prada ‘nachne gaane wali’ (singer and dancer). The statement had triggered a huge uproar then. The actor-turned-politician had joined BJP days before the general elections which were held in April-May.