Azam Khan to replace Jayant Chaudhary if Akhilesh Yadav wins UP Election 2022: Amit Shah

Shah claimed that there was no continuous electricity during the SP regime but the BJP government has worked to provide 24×7 electricity in the cities and about 22 hours in the villages.

UP Chunav 2022: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today claimed that Azam Khan will replace Jayant Chaudhary if Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party wins the Uttar Pradesh Election 2022. He alleged that Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary are together only till election results are announced. Speaking in Muzaffarnagar, Shah also tried to remind people of communal riots that had taken place in the state during the Samajwadi Party’s regime.

“Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary are together only till counting. If their government is formed, then Azam Khan will sit (in their government) and Jayant Bhai will be out. Their candidates’ list can say what will happen after elections,” alleged Shah.

Reminding people of riots that took place during the previous government, Shah said, “Have you forgotten the riots? If you make a mistake in voting, the rioters will come to power in Lucknow. If the SP-BSP government is formed, then once again mafia raj will come, casteism will come. But if you vote for BJP, we’ll make UP number one,” said Shah.

The BJP leader also said that if the BJP government is voted to power again, farmers will get interest money on the delayed payments of sugarcane. “Some farmers told me that sugarcane payment gets delayed. We have decided that in the manifesto of the BJP, we are going to announce that the interest for the delay will be recovered from that mill and the payment of sugarcane along with interest will be paid to the farmers,” said Shah.

It may be noted that Samajwadi Party is contesting the UP election with smaller parties including Jayant Chaudhary’s RLD, Mahan Dal, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and the Apna Dal faction led by Krishna Patel. The UP Election 2022 will be held in seven phases and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.