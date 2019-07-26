Azam Khan sexist remark against Chair: BJP leader calls for chopping off Samajwadi Party MP’s head

Aftab Advani said this while reacting to Azam Khan’s certain objectionable remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi who was presiding over the proceedings.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) minority morcha leader Aftab Advani has called for chopping off Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s head for his sexist remark directed at MP Rama Devi in the Lok Sabha. Rama is a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Bihar’s Sheohar parliamentary seat. She was in the presiding officer’s chair in the Lok Sabha on Thursday when Khan passed the comment.

Aftab said that Khan had first insulted actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada and now Rama Devi. He said that this should not be tolerated and leaders like Khan should face the heat for insulting women.

“Azam Khan’s comment on woman MP Rama Devi is condemnable. We strongly condemn it and want to request the government of India that his head should be chopped off and left hanging from the door of Parliament..so that people like Azam Khan such as Asaduddin Owaisi who are there should know that what happens to those who insult women,” he said in the video.

“Insult to women should not be tolerated. First, he had insulted was Jaya Prada and now he has made lewd comments on the BJP MP. This condemnable,” the BJP leader added.

He said that Khan is creating a bad atmosphere in the country, adding that women have to face insults because of him.

“Day by day, there is a downfall in the respect for women due to comments made by him which is not good for the country,” he said. The ‘old man’, Aftab said, has gone mad and “it is necessary to kill him like a mad dog”.

“Azam Khan has become harmful to the country,” he said.

Aftab’s was reacting to Khan’s certain objectionable remarks against Devi who was presiding over the proceedings, leading to the uproar with BJP MPs pressing from an apology from the Samajwadi Party lawmaker.

When Rama Devi asked Khan to address the chair and not to look at other members while participating in the debate on the triple talaq bill on Thursday, the SP member made some objectionable remarks on her, prompting sharp reaction from BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Arjun Ram Meghwal who urged the Chair to ask Rampur MP to apologise. Later, Khan said that he meant no disrespect to the BJP MP as she was like his ‘dear sister’.