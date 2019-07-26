Azam Khan sexist comment: Samajwadi Party MP must apologise, has no right to stay in Lok Sabha, says BJP MP Rama Devi

Rama Devi is a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bihar’s Sheohar. She demanded from Speaker Om Birla to disqualify Azam Khan from the House for his sexist remark.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rama Devi has demanded an apology from Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan for his sexist remark directed at her in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Rama Devi said that Khan has never shown respect for women and he is a repeated offender. She said that Khan had earlier insulted actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada and now she became a victim of his lecherous comment.

A three-time Lok Sabha MP from Bihar’s Sheohar parliamentary seat, Rama Devi said that Azam Khan has no right to stay in the Lok Sabha and demanded his disqualification from Speaker Om Birla.

“He (Azam Khan) has never respected women, we all know what he had said about Jaya Prada ji. He has no right to stay in Lok Sabha, I will request Speaker to dismiss him. Azam Khan must apologise,” she said, a day after the Lok Sabha witnessed an uproar over Samajwadi Party MP’s comment.

Rama Devi was presiding over the House during the debate on the Triple Talaq Bill when Khan made an objectionable remark against the Chair. Khan’s remark prompted the treasury benches to demand an apology from the Rampur MP.

Objecting to the remark, Rama Devi too said that this was not the way to speak and ordered that the remarks be expunged.

To this, Khan said that “you (Rama Devi) are much respected. You are like my sister.”

By then, Speaker Om Birla came on to the chair and said that such kind of unparliamentary words should not be used inside the House. Khan then reiterated that Rama Devi was like his sister and offered to resign from the House if he used any unparliamentary word against the Chair.

Coming to his support, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said that Azam Khan didn’t disrespect the Chair (Rama Devi) and that the BJP MPs have no right to raise fingers on the Rampur MP. He said that if the Speaker thinks the words use by Azam Khan are unparliamentary, they should be expunged.

Birla then said that it was easy to demand ‘expunge this expunge that’, but why should the need to expunge arise at all. He said that once a remark is given, it is already in the public domain and therefore, “we all should speak keeping the dignity of Parliament in mind”.

In the run up the general elections, Khan called his ex-party colleague Jaya Prada, now in the BJP, a “nachne gaane wali’ (singer-dancer). He had invited sharp rebuke from the BJP leaders for his comment.