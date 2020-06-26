Uttar Pradesh: MP Azam Khan charge-sheeted in 40 land acquisition cases, likely to be named in 12 cases of loot as well

SP leader Azam khan with his son Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan. (Source: Facebook/Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan)

The Uttar Pradesh police have filed chargesheets against Samajwadi Party heavyweight Azam Khan in all the 40 cases related to land acquisition in his home constituency of Rampur. Azam Khan is an MP from Rampur Lok Sabha seat.

Besides Khan, police have also named his wife Tazeen Fatima, son Abdullah Azam Khan and office bearers of the Jauhar Trust in many cases. Both Tazeen and Abdullah are MLAs. While Tazeen represents the Rampur seat in the UP Legislative Assembly, Abdullah is a lawmaker from Suar constituency.

As per reports, police had earlier filed chargesheets in 30 of the 40 cases filed against Khan. His wife has been named in 32 chargesheets. His son has been named in 42 chargesheets filed in 43 cases against him.

It said that Azam Khan’s name is also likely to figure in 12 more cases pertaining to looting.

In total, Azam Khan’s name has figured in as many as 80 cases.

Khan had served as an MLA from Rampur nine times. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2019 general elections.

The Uttar Pradesh police had filed cases against Khan after several farmers from his constituency alleged that their lands were forcefully acquired by Khan to set up a university. Besides 40 separate cases were filed for razing a home in Ghosiyan to set up a school.

Apart from these cases, 15 cases were filed against the Samajwadi Party leader for violating the model code of conduct and objectionable speeches last year.

The report said police had in July last year filed 12 cases in connection with the Dungarpur row. During the SP’s tenure, the state government had developed Aasra Awas colony in Dungarpur for the poor. Later, the colony was razed down saying it belonged to the government.

Last year, police had filed cases against Azam Khan’s close confidants in connection with the matter. Police in the last three days have arrested Khan’s media advisor Fasahat Ali Khan, alias Shanu, and three others. Police have also recovered the looted items from them.

According to the daily, Azam Khan’s name is likely to be added to the 12 cases of looting.

Azam Khan is currently in the Sitapur jail for his connection in a forgery case. Apart from Khan, his wife and son had surrendered before a local court in Rampur in February. They have also been lodged in a jail since then.