Azam Khan in big trouble for sexist comment: Leaders unite against Samajwadi Party MP, want Speaker to act

Speaker Om Birla said that he will hold a meeting with leaders of all parties and then decide what action should be taken against the Rampur MP.

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan has landed himself in big trouble after he passed a sexist comment against BJP MP Rama Devi inside Lok Sabha on Thursday. On Friday, the matter echoed in the Upper House as leaders, cutting across party lines, demanded Speaker Om Birla to take action against the Samajwadi Party leader.

Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ravi Shankar Prasad were among the leaders who demanded an apology from Khan. This prompted Speaker to say he will hold a meeting with leaders of all parties and then decide what action should be taken against the Rampur MP.

“I will hold a meeting with leaders of all parties and then make a decision,” Birla said.

Speaking on the floor of the Lok Sabha, Ravi Shankar Prasad demanded Azam Khan’s suspension from the Lower House.

“Azam Khan should either apologise or he should be suspended from House,” he said.

Smriti Irani called Khan’s remark a blot on all legislators, adding that they can’t remain silent spectators to it. She asked other MPs to speak in one voice that Khan’s behaviour was unacceptable.

“The entire nation watched yesterday what happened. This House passed the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Bill. I appeal to all to speak in one voice- You cannot misbehave with a woman and get away with it by just dramatizing it,” she said.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman condemned Khan’s remark and demanded exemplary action against him. She said that it is encouraging to see everyone stand up and speak in once voice.

“We look towards you (Speaker) for exemplary action against him. To politicise an issue related to women is outrageous, we have to stand together…” she said.

Several non-NDA parties MPs also condemned the Samwjai Party leader’s remark. Congress’ leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that his party is against disrespect of women and sought to remind the BJP about the incidents when UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was called ‘Italy ki kathputli’ in Parliament.

Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty said that nobody can stand the Parliament and tell a woman “look into my eyes and talk.”

“Speaker sir, all women here are expecting something big from you on this,” the actor-turned-politician said.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) too demanded an apology from Khan. She told news ANI that the SP leader’s statement is against the dignity of women.

“It is hurtful. It is highly condemnable, he should not only apologise to the Lok Sabha but also to all women,” she said.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday witnessed high drama when Azam Khan made objectionable remarks during a debate on the Triple Talaq Bill against BJP MP Rama Devi who was in the presiding officer’s chair. Rama Devi, a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Bihar’s Sheohar, chided Khan, saying that was not the way to speak and ordered the remarks be expunged. Khan’s also drew objections from the treasury benches, who demanded an apology.