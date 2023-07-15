scorecardresearch
Azam Khan gets two-year jail in another case of hate speech

The case was registered against Khan during the 2019 Lok Sabha general election for allegedly making a provocative speech during a rally in the Dhamora area on April 8 that year.

Written by PTI
azam khan, uttar pradesh
Azam Khan

An MP/MLA court here on Saturday sentenced senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to two years imprisonment in a case of inflammatory speech during the 2019 general elections.

Judge Shobhit Bansal convicted Khan and sentenced him to two years imprisonment. He also imposed a fine of Rs. 2500 on the former Uttar Pradesh minister.

An MP-MLA court here had last year convicted Khan in another 2019 hate speech case which was registered after he addressed a public meeting in Khatanagaria village of the Milak Kotwali area.

He was sentenced to three years of imprisonment, following which he was disqualified from the UP assembly.

In May this year, a sessions court overturned the verdict of the lower court.

First published on: 15-07-2023 at 17:26 IST

